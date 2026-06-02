Eby says Kerry-Lynne Findlay applying to be ‘MAGA regional manager,’ not premier

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B.C. Premier David Eby spoke on Tuesday morning for the first time since the BC Conservatives elected a new party leader.

Eby was asked about the possibility of a provincial byelection to give the winner, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, the chance to hold a seat in the legislature.

“I don’t know what Ms. Findlay’s plans are as the new leader of the Conservative Party or if any Conservative candidate is planning on stepping aside so that she can run,” Eby said.

“I’ll stay tuned to see what the plan is. I’ll say that from my perspective, the job that she’s applying for right now looks a lot more like MAGA regional manager than the premier of British Columbia. But I’ll stay tuned and hear what her plans are.”

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MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again,” which was a slogan that emerged during U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016. Since then, it has become a term used to identify Trump supporters.

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4:28 One-on-one with Kerry-Lynne Findlay

“The selection of Kerry-Lynne Finlay by Conservative members, I wish her congratulations; she’s making her priorities clear,” Eby said.

“To me, it looks like she’s focused on dividing people, including her own caucus,” Eby continued. “We know we’ve got more to do, but we also know very clearly what the Conservatives would do, which is to take us back to the bad old days, and British Columbia just can’t afford that.”

Speaking with Global News on Monday, Findlay said she thinks it is ridiculous to be branded MAGA.

“They are the extremists,” she said.

“They’re the ideologues. They’re the ones who would rather invest the taxpayer dime on ideology than prosperity for our citizens… I think it’s ridiculous, and I don’t think people buy it.”