Urban planner says B.C. government will lose millions on purchase of notorious Granville SRO

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A Vancouver real estate consultant said the province will likely lose millions on its purchase of a notorious single-room occupancy (SRO) building in the Granville Entertainment District, which continues to house one tenant a month and a half after the B.C. government promised to close it down.

The province, through BC Housing, paid well above the assessed value for the 110-room Howard Johnson Hotel at 1176 Granville Street, as part of a long-term plan to build a mix of affordable homes.

According to a June 24, 2020 news release, the B.C. government paid approximately $55 million to purchase the former hotel and the “neighbouring development site”.

At the time, the combined assessed value of 1176 Granville Street and the adjacent parking lot included in the deal was $38.6 million.

Today, both sites are assessed at approximately $27.5 million.

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“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume the province will lose about half of what they paid for this property,” said urban planner and retired architect Michael Geller.

Geller said governments often pay more than properties are worth when they intend to use the real estate to create supportive housing, in this case, the Luugat SRO.

“When I say the province is losing half, what I’m really saying is the taxpayers of British Columbia are losing half of what was spent on this building,” Geller said in an interview. “And that ignores all the other costs that have been associated with it over the years.”

2:03 One tenant keeping SRO open

After six years as supportive housing, several fires and more than 200 floods soaking Alan Goodall’s Aura nightclub on the ground floor, the Luugat SRO building was recently assessed at $22.2 million.

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“Right after 2020, it really took a nosedive,” Goodall told Global News Tuesday. “It’s a little disheartening, it’s a bit of a slap on the face of Granville Street.”

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The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said taxpayers got a really bad deal on the purchase of the property, and are left to cover the difference since the B.C. government spent far above the assessed value.

“When British Columbians are struggling with tax hikes and the rising cost of living, we can’t afford for government to lose this much money mismanaging a project,” CTF BC director Carson Binda told Global News.

“I do think from a financial point of view, the taxpayers have been hosed,” added Vancouver mayor Ken Sim.

The former Granville Strip hotel has seen thousands of police and fire calls and been the subject of numerous street disorder complaints since it began housing people from encampments during COVID-19.

Sim said from a social outcome perspective of taking care of individuals and vulnerable populations, the supportive housing has not been successful.

“What were really looking for from the provincial government is stop repeating failed policies and mistakes,” the city’s mayor told Global News in an interview. “Let’s give people the housing that they need.”

2:21 Looking for accountabiliyt on SRO costs

The BC Conservative critic for Mental Health, Addictions, and Social Housing said she can’t imagine what justified the province paying $16 million over the assessed value for the Luugat property.

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Claire Rattée said the taxpayer-funded asset was not taken care of during its tenure as an SRO, and proper supports were not in place for vulnerable residents.

“Government chose not to act and now the building will likely have to be demolished,” Rattée said Tuesday. “It’s incredibly frustrating, it’s a huge waste of taxpayer money and it’s a real disservice to the people that are desperately in need right now, of supportive housing.”

Goodall believes there are a lot of hidden costs including restoration fees for major water damage and the constant maintenance stemming from repeated fires and floods.

“I think that there’s probably more to this picture than just the decreased value of the building,” he told Global News Tuesday.

Former residents have claimed the Luugat SRO was destroyed in less than a year.

The province said BC Housing received an independent appraisal prior to purchasing 1176 and 1150 Granville Streets, and ended up buying both sites for less than the appraised value – which it did not disclose.

When asked if the SRO building would be torn down and if so, how it would justify the loss to taxpayers, the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said plans for the future use of the property are in development and “options will be considered in terms of what offers the best value for taxpayers”.

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Geller said the site will likely be redeveloped but whether it becomes commercial or housing remains to be seen.

If it is transformed into rental housing, he said the former hotel property will be worth even less.