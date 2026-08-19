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1 comment

  1. Jay Voorhees
    August 19, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Hopefully BC will be next!

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Canada

Saskatchewan courts to allow use of eagle feathers

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2026 4:56 pm
1 min read
An eagle feather is pictured in a Saskatchewan courtroom in an undated handout photo. The Provincial Court of Saskatchewan says it was gifted 14 eagle feathers and that they will now be available for use during proceedings at each of the court's 13 permanent locations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Provincial Court of Saskatchewan (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
An eagle feather is pictured in a Saskatchewan courtroom in an undated handout photo. The Provincial Court of Saskatchewan says it was gifted 14 eagle feathers and that they will now be available for use during proceedings at each of the court's 13 permanent locations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Provincial Court of Saskatchewan (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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REGINA – Those swearing oaths or making affirmations in Saskatchewan provincial courts can now do so with an eagle feather.

The Provincial Court of Saskatchewan says the addition of the feather keeps with its commitment to inclusion.

Previously, those testifying in provincial courts could only swear an oath on a religious text or make a solemn affirmation to tell the truth.

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The court says it was gifted 14 eagle feathers by a judge’s sister and that they will be available at its 13 permanent courthouses.

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It says people can also arrange to have feathers made available at hearings outside permanent locations.

The court adds that people can also bring their own eagle feathers to court to make an oath or affirmation.

Eagle feathers can be used before testifying at courthouses in other provinces, including Ontario, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

“The court recognizes the cultural importance of eagle feathers and is committed to ensuring they are treated with the utmost respect and care,” Chief Judge Shannon Metivier of Saskatchewan provincial court said in a news release Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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