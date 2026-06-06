Decanters and deepfakes: How AI is changing political warfare in Ontario

A crystal decanter of amber whiskey, two lowball tumblers, a small mirror tray, a gold chain.

A LEGO minifigure of Doug Ford, puffy, flushed red face, sandy blonde combed-over hair.

Miami Vice meets Etobicoke.

That’s how a burgeoning social media influencer created a scene from The Gravy Plane, an AI-generated music video lampooning Premier Doug Ford’s private jet fiasco.

To human eyes, the 400 words of prompts might be an incoherent block of text.

To a generative artificial intelligence program, however, they’re taken as clear instructions for how to create the next frontier in political warfare.

The Gravy Plane parody video, with its catchy country-music soundtrack and a depiction of Doug Ford in LEGO form, has racked up hundreds of thousands of views across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.

It combines criticism of the government’s dalliance into jet ownership with hidden Easter eggs, such as the premier’s phone buzzing with a court order to release his cellphone records, or a hospital bed in a hallway — the kind of detail only a dedicated consumer of Ontario politics would know.

So it may come as a surprise that its creator is a middle-aged man based in Switzerland.

Originally from Ottawa, Alex Hout relocated to Switzerland 25 years ago after quitting the Canadian restaurant business and now considers himself an AI storyteller.

“I happened to stumble on this story of the purchase of a $29 million plane, and then in a few days they announced they were selling it back, and I was like, ‘This story will write itself,’” Huot said, “and the person to write this story is me.”

While Huot estimates the Miami Vice meets Etobicoke scene inside the jet took a dozen tries to get right, the whole project took him a week.

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“I write the text, I write the lyrics, and then from there I use tools to generate the music, images and videos,” Huot said. “It’s a bit of a dance between my idea and what the AI generates.”

In order to produce the videos, Hout estimates he spends a couple of hundred dollars on subscriptions to programs like Suno, Nano Banana and Higgsfield — all of it paid out of pocket.

Huot is adamant that he was not contacted by any political party to create both The Gravy Plane and a second catchy Ford critique called FOI, but the videos have garnered him attention from Queen’s Park.

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles, Interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser and Minister of Long-Term Care Natalia Kusendova-Bashta are all now among Huot’s followers on Instagram.

Huot also says he was approached by a school board trustee who asked if they could use the song in a meeting.

“Honestly, that’s quite humbling for me,” Huot said.

Ebrahim Bagheri, an expert in responsible AI use and professor at the University of Toronto, suggested it might level the political playing field.

“Typically, you would think about a team building such a video,” he said. “Now AI has enabled just one person [to do all of that].

“I think in the next year or so these tools will become democratized to the point where your average person has probably worked with or generated a bunch of these videos, at which point you’ll reach competitive parity.”