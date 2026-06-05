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Politics

Taber billboard causes boycott concerns for southern Alberta town

By Zoe Lukowich Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 10:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Taber billboard causes boycott concerns for southern Alberta town'
Taber billboard causes boycott concerns for southern Alberta town
WATCH: A billboard about Alberta separation in the town of Taber, Alta., is causing debate on supporting Taber corn. Zoe Lukowich reports.
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A billboard in Taber, Alta., is gaining attention online and in the town.

The electronic sign can be seen off Highway 3 in the town. One of the ads being displayed reads, “Send Ottawa a message! Choose Alberta.”

The message is up on behalf of Cory Morgan and a third-party advertising organization, Pathway to Independence.

The billboard has sparked controversy and gained traction on social media, with many commenters expressing their thoughts.

Some comments expressed frustration with the sign being displayed in the town.

“Having that posting close to public areas, I don’t really agree with that,” said Bob Stewart, a resident of Taber.

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Other commenters say that removing the advertisement would be infringing on the freedom of expression.

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Morgan says that interference with registered political advertising is a dangerous precedent.

“Political expression is a very strongly protected area of free speech,” said Morgan.

The town of Taber says it does not approve, review, select, or control the advertising content displayed on the sign.

“The views expressed in the advertisement are those of the advertiser and do not represent the official position of the Town of Taber or Council. They should not be interpreted as representing the views of the broader Taber community, local businesses, or community organizations,” said the town of Taber in a statement.

Concerns for the southern Alberta staple, Taber corn, are also being raised.

Some social media users are pushing for a boycott of corn from the town.

“I’ve seen that from people who don’t like my campaign and people who do like my campaign. I would just ask both sides to not take it out on the Taber farmers. They had nothing to do with this,” said Morgan.

The town of Taber said they are communicating any concerns about the billboard to the sign’s leaseholder.

 

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