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The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hand down a highly anticipated ruling Friday on Quebec’s controversial secularism law, a decision that could change how provinces use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause and override charter rights.

At the heart of the case is Bill 21, a provincial law adopted on June 16, 2019, by the Coalition Avenir Québec government led by then-premier François Legault.

The government invoked closure to pass the legislation, which also pre-emptively invoked the notwithstanding clause. The use of the notwithstanding clause shielded the law from challenges based on charter rights to freedom of conscience and religion and equality rights.

1:54 Quebec Government, Bill-21-supporting groups testify in favour of provincial secularism law

The law, designed to enforce state secularism, bars public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job, including hijabs, kippahs and turbans. The law also requires people offering and receiving government services to have their faces uncovered while doing so.

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But Friday’s ruling could have implications beyond the province of Quebec.

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The country’s top court has been asked to consider whether there are limits on governments’ use of Section 33 of the Constitution, known as the notwithstanding clause, which allows legislatures to override certain Charter rights.

Since 2019, Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta have invoked the clause to shield controversial legislation from legal challenges, including laws restricting the rights of transgender people in Alberta and Saskatchewan and Quebec’s language-law reforms.

Some legal observers say Friday’s decision could be studied by law students for generations, while others see it as a potential stepping stone toward lasting change rather than the final word.

The law applies to public school teachers, police officers, government lawyers and other officials. A grandfather clause exempts those who were already employed before the bill was tabled, provided they do not change jobs.

Bill 21 has faced sharp opposition since its introduction, with critics arguing it disproportionately targets racialized religious minorities, particularly Muslim women who wear the hijab, by forcing them to choose between some public sector jobs, like teaching, and their religious beliefs.

1:49 Canada’s Supreme Court hears arguments on Quebec secularism law

Former premier Legault defended the legislation as a “moderate” way to settle Quebec’s long-running debate over secularism and religious accommodation.

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His government later extended the ban on religious symbols to everyone who interacts with children in public daycares, elementary schools and high schools, including volunteers.

The law has been challenged by teachers, religious and civil liberties groups and the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), which argued it violates constitutional rights and exceeds Quebec’s legislative authority.

Lower courts upheld most provisions of the law, but the Supreme Court was also asked to determine whether Quebec properly used the notwithstanding clause, whether there are limits on its use and whether a court can still declare that Bill 21 violates Charter rights.

The Supreme Court heard the case over four days last March in what was one of the longest hearings in its history. 61 parties participated in the case, including 51 interveners, which the court says is a record number.

The federal government participated as an intervener and asked the court to impose limits on how provincial governments can override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Quebec’s newly elected premier and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon recently vowed to defend the province’s secularism laws. He also pledged to extend the ban on religious symbols to schoolchildren.

–with files from The Canadian Press