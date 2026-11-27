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The federal government is prioritizing construction of a critical roadway in the Northwest Territories by designating the Mackenzie Valley Highway as a project of national interest.

The proposed 800-kilometre highway would offer year-round access to isolated communities in the North and is expected to open new opportunities for resource extraction and security in the Arctic.

Once complete, the highway would run the length of the Mackenzie River, north of Wrigley, before connecting with the Dempster Highway, south of Inuvik.

The federal government says this would cut the 28-hour drive from Yellowknife to Inuvik down to 15 hours and make deliveries of food, medicine and construction materials in the region more reliable.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement Friday in Yellowknife alongside N.W.T. Premier R.J. Simpson. The territorial government is the primary proponent of the project.

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Designating a project in the national interest under the Building Canada Act means Ottawa plans to streamline federal regulatory approvals and other reviews needed to get a development moving.

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The Mackenzie Valley Highway is the first project in the North named to the major projects list. Ottawa listed the Pacific Link oil pipeline and a planned expansion to the Port of Vancouver as projects of national interest in October.

The federal government said in its budget tabled earlier this month that it would fully cover the costs of construction and some maintenance expenses for the Mackenzie Valley Highway. Ottawa also pledged $405 million toward the project through the Arctic Infrastructure Fund in September.

The federal government put $3.1 billion aside in Budget 2026 for the highway. Ottawa said in backgrounder documents Friday that the capital cost for construction is expected to be $4.2 billion.

Government officials who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement said estimates for the maintenance share of the highway haven’t been finalized.

While the major projects office helps co-ordinate regulatory processes, the federal government is also planning to launch a new Crown corporation in the coming months to manage development and construction of complex major projects.

The Mackenzie Valley Highway would be the initial focus of the new major projects management entity.

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On Wednesday, the federal and territorial governments signed a leadership governance understanding for the project with Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, Gwich’in Tribal Council and Pehdzeh Ki First Nation.

A government news release says the agreement establishes a “collaborative framework for the highway’s governance, planning and long-term direction” with its Indigenous partners in the region.

The project remains subject to a pending impact assessment review by the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board.

If approved, construction could begin in late 2027.