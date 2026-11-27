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Two Montreal light-rail trains were evacuated in the middle of the night after coming to a stop on the Champlain Bridge.

According to the company that operates the Réseau express métropolitain, or REM, the stoppage was due to an issue with the wires that supply electricity to the trains.

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Pulsar says a total of 14 passengers were safely escorted away.

The company did not immediately specify the cause of the problem with the wires or whether it was related to weather conditions.

Environment Canada had forecast two to ten millimetres of freezing rain for Friday in the Montreal area.

The latest stoppage comes days after Pulsar released a new plan to improve the REM’s winter performance after a number of service disruptions in recent years.