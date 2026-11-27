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The investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy after a float plane crash northeast of Toronto provided more answers but it’s still not clear what caused the accident.

The teenager was standing on a dock on Lake Scugog at the time of the crash, near the community of Caesarea, north of Oshawa, Ont., on July 18, 2025.

The boy was killed while the pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a report released Thursday the pilot was attempting to land the float plane when it bounced off the water at least twice upon touchdown.

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It was the pilot’s third flight that day and he was flying with a potential buyer for the Ultravia Pelican aircraft.

The report said the pilot then used “full engine power” to lift the plane up and try another landing approach.

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This is when the plane veered sharply to the left and into one boat dock. It struck another dock before coming to a rest upside-down on top of a boat.

The report said the pilot was following the recommended landing procedures for the water conditions that day, which bystanders say was “glassy with no visible ripples.”

He made contact with the water about 200 feet from the shore.

The report noted that the pilot was experienced and had regularly flown Ultravia Pelican aircraft, although this particular float plane had different features from what he was used to, such as a different engine, propeller, floats and wings.

Transportation Canada recommends pilots fly parallel to and as close to the shoreline as possible to “aid height perception” since glassy water conditions can present a hazard for pilots trying to land.

Pilots should also factor in “whether safety margins can be maintained” and consider if they’re landing near docks, boats and people, which could reduce safety margins and “whether another landing area would provide a safer option.”

The report couldn’t determine what exactly caused the crash.