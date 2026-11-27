An Alberta judge has struck down a First Nation’s attempt to get an injunction against the province’s sovereignty act.
The Onion Lake Cree Nation had asked the courts to declare that the act infringes on Treaty 6 and and is not enforceable.
Premier Danielle Smith has said the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act is a symbolic response to federal encroachment into provincial jurisdiction.
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Alberta’s Justice Ministry argued the First Nation had no reasonable claim for its constitutional challenge.
Court of King’s Bench Justice Grant Dunlop sided with the province and struck Onion Lake’s claim.
He says it made statements without supporting facts or by using hypotheticals about use of the act, which could not be argued in court.
— More to come…
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