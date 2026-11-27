The Metro Vancouver Regional District Board of Directors has a new chair and vice chair.
City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan is the new chair and City of Coquitlam Mayor Craig Hodge is the new vice chair.
They were elected for a one-year term.
They also serve as the chair and vice chair of the following boards: Greater Vancouver Sewerage & Drainage District, Greater Vancouver Water District, and Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation.
The Regional District has been under fire since the massive cost overruns of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and concerns raised by several mayors and councillors from across the region over “scope creep” at the regional district, board stipends and executive compensation.
In April, Global News learned that Metro Vancouver hired a law firm, on the taxpayer’s dime, to investigate how information has been getting released to the media.The regional government launched the investigation, which was sparked by a Global News story about management and dysfunction at Metro Vancouver.
The BC Conservatives have pledged to downsize Metro Vancouver and refocus its mandate strictly on utilities like water and sewage.
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“Obviously that situation is getting more serious by the day,” Premier Lorne Doerkson said on Nov. 10.
“Now, noting that Surrey has contemplated pulling out of that level of governance, that is very concerning.”
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that on Nov. 9, Surrey City Council voted unanimously to withdraw from the Metro Vancouver Regional Board and to deal with Metro Vancouver only for its core services of water, sewer and garbage.
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“Today’s meeting showed that Metro Vancouver is not capable of reforming itself, and that no chair, including the one elected today, will be able to rein in a bureaucracy of this size,” McCallum said in a release.
“What the Board heard today was a 100-day plan, a working group and another review, and studies and reviews are how a bureaucracy protects itself.”
McCallum said he is calling on the provincial government to act now and reduce the size and scope of Metro Vancouver.
“The Province created Metro Vancouver, and with the stroke of a pen it can return it to what it was meant to be, which is a utility,” McCallum said.
Full list of 2027 Metro Vancouver Board Directors:
Anmore: Mayor Doug Richardson
Belcarra: Mayor Jamie Ross
Bowen Island: Mayor Andrew Leonard
Burnaby: Councillor Daniel Tetrault
Burnaby: Councillor Maita Santiago
Burnaby: Councillor James Wang
Coquitlam: Mayor Craig Hodge
Coquitlam: Councillor Teri Towner
Delta: Councillor Alexander Fischer
Delta: Mayor Melissa Granum
Electoral Area A: David Hocking
Langley City: Mayor Delaney Mack
Langley Township: Councillor Margaret Kunst
Langley Township: Councillor Barb Martens
Lions Bay: Mayor Ron McLaughlin
Maple Ridge: Mayor Jerry Kok
New Westminster: Mayor Daniel Fontaine
North Vancouver City: Mayor Linda Buchanan
North Vancouver District: Councillor Lisa Muri
Pitt Meadows: Mayor Nicole MacDonald
Port Coquitlam: Mayor Brad West
Port Moody: Mayor Haven Lurbiecki
Richmond: Councillor Carol Day
Richmond: Mayor Rob Howard
Richmond: Councillor Michael Wolfe
Surrey: Councillor Doug Elford
Surrey: Councillor Meera Gill
Surrey: Councillor Laurie Guerra
Surrey: Mayor Doug McCallum
Surrey: Councillor Mandeep Nagra
Surrey: Councillor Allison Patton
Tsawwassen First Nation: Executive Councillor Louise Ahlm
Vancouver: Councillor Camil Dumont
Vancouver: Mayor Pete Fry
Vancouver: Councillor Mike Klassen
Vancouver: Councillor Chloe Leslie
Vancouver: Councillor Lucy Maloney
Vancouver: Councillor Sean Orr
Vancouver: Councillor Annette Reilly
West Vancouver: Mayor Kirk LaPointe
White Rock: Mayor Chris Shields
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