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The Metro Vancouver Regional District Board of Directors has a new chair and vice chair.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan is the new chair and City of Coquitlam Mayor Craig Hodge is the new vice chair.

They were elected for a one-year term.

They also serve as the chair and vice chair of the following boards: Greater Vancouver Sewerage & Drainage District, Greater Vancouver Water District, and Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation.

The Regional District has been under fire since the massive cost overruns of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and concerns raised by several mayors and councillors from across the region over “scope creep” at the regional district, board stipends and executive compensation.

In April, Global News learned that Metro Vancouver hired a law firm, on the taxpayer’s dime, to investigate how information has been getting released to the media.

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1:43 BC Conservatives outline changes needed to Metro Vancouver Regional District

The BC Conservatives have pledged to downsize Metro Vancouver and refocus its mandate strictly on utilities like water and sewage.

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“Obviously that situation is getting more serious by the day,” Premier Lorne Doerkson said on Nov. 10.

“Now, noting that Surrey has contemplated pulling out of that level of governance, that is very concerning.”

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Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that on Nov. 9, Surrey City Council voted unanimously to withdraw from the Metro Vancouver Regional Board and to deal with Metro Vancouver only for its core services of water, sewer and garbage.

“Today’s meeting showed that Metro Vancouver is not capable of reforming itself, and that no chair, including the one elected today, will be able to rein in a bureaucracy of this size,” McCallum said in a release.

“What the Board heard today was a 100-day plan, a working group and another review, and studies and reviews are how a bureaucracy protects itself.”

McCallum said he is calling on the provincial government to act now and reduce the size and scope of Metro Vancouver.

“The Province created Metro Vancouver, and with the stroke of a pen it can return it to what it was meant to be, which is a utility,” McCallum said.

Full list of 2027 Metro Vancouver Board Directors:

Anmore: Mayor Doug Richardson

Belcarra: Mayor Jamie Ross

Bowen Island: Mayor Andrew Leonard

Burnaby: Councillor Daniel Tetrault

Burnaby: Councillor Maita Santiago

Burnaby: Councillor James Wang

Coquitlam: Mayor Craig Hodge

Coquitlam: Councillor Teri Towner

Delta: Councillor Alexander Fischer

Delta: Mayor Melissa Granum

Electoral Area A: David Hocking

Langley City: Mayor Delaney Mack

Langley Township: Councillor Margaret Kunst

Langley Township: Councillor Barb Martens

Lions Bay: Mayor Ron McLaughlin

Maple Ridge: Mayor Jerry Kok

New Westminster: Mayor Daniel Fontaine

North Vancouver City: Mayor Linda Buchanan

North Vancouver District: Councillor Lisa Muri

Pitt Meadows: Mayor Nicole MacDonald

Port Coquitlam: Mayor Brad West

Port Moody: Mayor Haven Lurbiecki

Richmond: Councillor Carol Day

Richmond: Mayor Rob Howard

Richmond: Councillor Michael Wolfe

Surrey: Councillor Doug Elford

Surrey: Councillor Meera Gill

Surrey: Councillor Laurie Guerra

Surrey: Mayor Doug McCallum

Surrey: Councillor Mandeep Nagra

Surrey: Councillor Allison Patton

Tsawwassen First Nation: Executive Councillor Louise Ahlm

Vancouver: Councillor Camil Dumont

Vancouver: Mayor Pete Fry

Vancouver: Councillor Mike Klassen

Vancouver: Councillor Chloe Leslie

Vancouver: Councillor Lucy Maloney

Vancouver: Councillor Sean Orr

Vancouver: Councillor Annette Reilly

West Vancouver: Mayor Kirk LaPointe

White Rock: Mayor Chris Shields