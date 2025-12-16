Board of Metro Vancouver leadership in chaos as scrutiny continues

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that the top three executives at the Board of Metro Vancouver are either terminated, on leave or facing possible suspension.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, board members were notified that Harji Varn, chief financial officer, had been suspended by CAO Jerry Dobrovolny, a decision that oversteps his authority and must come from the board.

Ultimately, the board decided to end her employment, believing too much damage had been done to the relationship, Global News has learned.

At the same meeting, a motion was presented calling for Dobrovolny’s suspension and an investigation to be launched into his suspension of Varn.

That decision is due to go to a vote on Jan. 30.

In addition, a third person, Deputy CAO Ravi Chhina, recently went on leave.

Metro Vancouver declined to comment on the motion to suspend Dobrovolny.

They said the CFO has moved on to pursue other opportunities and Chhina is expected to return in the new year.

The Board of Metro Vancouver has been under scrutiny this past year.

In May, accounting firm Deloitte called the 41-member board “large and unwieldy” following an audit of the organization.

The audit was ordered amid a series of problems, including a $3.5 billion hike in the anticipated cost to finish the Northshore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In June, New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine agreed that the provincial government should “consider introducing a cap or maximum remuneration threshold for total income from all local government-related appointments.”

The Deloitte report suggested that mayors not earn more than cabinet ministers, which is $183,000.

In 2023, many mayors were compensated far beyond any cabinet minister.

Among top earners, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie earned $312,000, Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley took home $330,000, Delta Mayor George Harvie made $291,000 and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West earned $276,000.

In July, the board held a secret vote and decided to shelve a review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is $3 billion over budget and will cost taxpayers for decades.

Metro Vancouver claims it’s putting the review on hold because of ongoing litigation with the project’s former contractor, Acciona. The company was removed from the project in 2022 and filed a civil lawsuit against Metro Vancouver in March of that year.

Over the past year, B.C. Premier Eby has promised repeatedly to take action on Metro Vancouver.

On July 17, 2024, he said, “It is high time for Metro Vancouver to bring in an auditor to have a look at that.”

On July 24, 2024, he commented, “If Metro Vancouver fails to meet those standards, the province will step in.”

In January, he called for a review into the board and reiterated in July that the province will step in, if necessary; however, that has not yet happened.