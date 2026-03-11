Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba government plans steps toward reducing nurse overtime, improving care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2026 11:49 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Minister of Health Uzoma Asagwara, centre, addresses the media at a wrap-up news conference following a health ministers meeting in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Manitoba Minister of Health Uzoma Asagwara, centre, addresses the media at a wrap-up news conference following a health ministers meeting in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is planning to set up two committees as part of its promise to improve health care.

A bill now before the legislature would set up one group to come up with appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios and recommend which areas of health care, such as intensive care units, would be subject to the numbers.

Another bill would allow the health minister to set staffing and other benchmarks for health providers, with the aim of ending mandatory overtime for nurses.

The bill would allow for a committee to advise the minister on how to proceed.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NDP government has promised to bolster nursing ranks, and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the bills set a framework to accomplish those goals.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say health-care unions have raised questions about whether there are enough workers to meet the government’s goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Asagwara said the NDP government has hired more nurses and other health care professionals, and the bills will help improve patient care.

“We’re saying very clearly to nurses and to health-care providers and the system as a whole that patient safety and the quality of care … must be a top priority,” Asagwara said.

The government has been examining similar moves undertaken in British Columbia, Asagwara said.

If the bill is passed into law and guidelines are set to eliminate mandatory overtime for nurses, overtime would still be allowed in certain circumstances, such as a scenario in which a patient’s life or health is at imminent risk, or in a major disaster.

Tory health critic Kathleen Cook said details of the government’s plan are still lacking.

“We need to make sure that these bills are more than symbolic,” she said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices