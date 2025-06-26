Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Calls grow to cap Board of Metro Vancouver member’s pay

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland councillors call for cap on Metro Vancouver board pay'
Lower Mainland councillors call for cap on Metro Vancouver board pay
A group of city councillors says planned cuts to Metro Vancouver board compensation don't go far enough. As Catherine Urquhart reports, they say some mayors on the board are being paid more than provincial cabinet ministers despite recommendations to change that.
A Deloitte report for Metro Vancouver recommends that they “consider introducing a cap or maximum remuneration threshold for total income from all local government-related appointments.”

It suggests mayors not earn more than cabinet ministers, which is $183,000. Some want the recommendation adopted.

New Westminster coun. Daniel Fontaine says, “If the application of that recommendation to bring it down to the provincial cabinet minister had been applied in 2023 alone, for just those seven politicians, taxpayers would have saved about $611,000 in salaries.”

Surrey coun. Linda Annis also commented, “I’m hearing from a lot of residents here in Surrey, they’re very concerned about the ongoing saga about what politicians are getting paid.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver responds to governance review'
Metro Vancouver responds to governance review

In 2023, many mayors were compensated far beyond any cabinet minister.

Among top earners, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie earned $312,000, Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley took home $330,000, Delta Mayor George Harvie made $291,000 and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West earned $276,000.

West says he supports the pay cap.

He told Global News, “I think having that move forward is the right thing to do, and that’s why I actually put it forward quite some time ago now, as something that I thought would be worth moving forward with.”

Metro Vancouver says all recommendations from the governance review will be looked at.

On Friday, the board will consider draft revisions for eliminating double meeting fees and meeting fees while travelling on Metro Vancouver business.

