Report finds ‘unwieldy’ Metro Vancouver board needs major overhaul

The Metro Vancouver Regional District’s 41-member board is being called “large and unwieldy.”

That characterization was made by accounting firm Deloitte, following an audit of the beleaguered organization.

Deloitte makes 41 recommendations for reform.

“There are some things in there that are quick things we can get done right away, and we plan on doing that right away,” Board Chair and Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said.

The audit was ordered amid a series of problems, including a $3.5 billion hike in the anticipated cost to finish the Northshore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

And there were numerous budgetary concerns, including extensive travel and board member stipends of $1,094 for attending meetings that exceed four hours.

Addressing those payments is among Deloitte’s recommendations.

“The board should consider eliminating the double meeting stipend for meetings over four hours and seek to create efficiencies in the meeting agenda and schedule to manage within this timeframe,” it states.

“The double meeting fee, that should be eliminated right away, that’s identified in the report, and I expect action on that,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said.

The report also calls for an overhaul of the way the regional district’s governance is structured.

“A new Board and Committee structure is required to provide more effective governance and oversight, to introduce a balance of professional experience and enhance decision-making and risk management,” it states.

The report also concludes that “there are opportunities to continue to reduce the size, composition and meeting frequency of Board Standing Committees without negatively impacting the governance of the organization.”

“As a province, we will do what needs to be done to help expedite the process,” B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said.

West said he expects the province to follow through on that commitment.

“The size of the board is because of provincial legislation, so it will take the provincial government stepping in to allow the board to be right-sized and reduce the number of people who are there,” he said.

The 363-page report will be presented to Metro Vancouver’s Board on Friday.

“I knew I was going to be an agent for change, and that’s what I’m doing,” Hurley said.

“We’ve made many, many changes in the last number of months.”

And more change is sure to come at Metro Vancouver, as the regional district works toward being more accountable to taxpayers.