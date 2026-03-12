N.B. budget: Cuts to culture funding would have ‘profound impact,’ advocates say

Send this page to someone via email

A group of heritage advocates in Fredericton are looking to make sure cultural funding is not on the chopping block in next week’s New Brunswick budget.

They have reason to worry too: the province is facing a $1.3-billion deficit and neighbouring Nova Scotia — which delivered its budget last month — slashed cultural grants to arts and museums by tens of millions of dollars.

“We are the knowledge keepers of the history of this province, and we need the support,” said Melynda Jarratt, president of Maison Doucet Hennessy House.

Premier Susan Holt has promised “difficult decisions” in her government’s budget coming down on Tuesday.

And the worry isn’t just about possible cuts. In Nova Scotia, Premier Tim Houston and his government closed down 12 museums entirely as a cost-cutting measure.

“We’re always concerned. We’re funded but not funded enough and so any cuts, whether it’s $1,000 or $2,000 to one of our heritage sites, has a profound impact,” said Janet Clouston, vice-president of the Association of Heritage New Brunswick.

The anger towards grant cuts in Nova Scotia has led to several protests in front of the Nova Scotia legislature, drawing hundreds of people to downtown Halifax.

Julie Whitenect, executive director of ArtsLink NB, says he’s hoping Holt and her government see what’s happening in Nova Scotia, and the value and passion people have for the arts throughout the Maritimes.

“Do we want people to come here and stay here and live here and build their lives if there isn’t any vibrancy or activity taking place?” Whitenect said. “Then what is it that is going to bring them here?”

She says New Brunswick already has the lowest arts funding per capita in the country.

And she’s hoping to see, instead of cuts, a $6-million funding increase in Tuesday’s budget.

For Claire Godin, director of the Founding Cultures Museum, any cut to heritage funding in New Brunswick would have a widespread impact.

“Heritage is a big part of tourism, and tourism is a very active sector of New Brunswick’s economy,” Godin said. “The concern is much larger than just financial, as well, it’s all the jobs associated to it. What do we do with our stories, with our heritage, with our artifacts?”