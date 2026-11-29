A three-game losing skid had many concerned as the Montreal Canadiens met the Vegas Golden Knights in Nevada on Saturday. Montreal suffered its worst loss of the year 6-0 to the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, and they needed to recover.

The Canadiens played well five-on-five but allowed four special teams goals in losing 6-2. The Canadiens are officially struggling.

Wilde Horses

With only 11 goals in their last seven games, the Canadiens needed to get their offence back, but they had to do it with complete hockey; not by cheating. They also needed some horrific slumps to end, like the 17 games without a goal for Juraj Slafkovsky.

The slump ended midway through the first period. Dylan Larkin and Cole Caufield were the new line with Slafkovsky. Larkin freed Slafkovsky on the left side, and he decided to throw it at the net and hope for a deflection. He got it. Only his third goal of the season, but with the pressure off, perhaps, it will be a turning point for the Slovak.

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The break-up of the top line meant it was Alex Newhook and Jake Evans with Nick Suzuki. They counted as well as Evans fired a point shot that Suzuki deflected beautifully into the top corner. Arber Xhekaj made an excellent rush to start the play circling the net.

It was difficult to find much to like, but there was one strong positive. It was only the fifth game of David Reinbacher’s NHL career, but this was his best. He was partnered with Lane Hutson, and it was the only line or pairing that was positive on the day.

Hutson and Reinbacher had a 64 per cent Expected Goals share. Reinbacher looked smooth. His decision making was flawless, except for a mistake on the fifth goal. There was no anxiety. He made difficult plays look easy.

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It was a promising day for Reinbacher in his xx minutes on a day when it was difficult to look good at all if you wore red, white, and blue. It feels as if it is time to let him run with it – to stay in the NHL and see if he can continue this progress.

Wilde Goats

The bad starts continued for the Canadiens as they allowed the first goal for the sixth straight game. It was simply bad hockey for Vegas to score on the power play. Down a man, three Canadiens decided to go deep on an odd-man rush leaving only Xhekaj back to defend.

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It could have gone alright if Evans got it deep, but he failed on his pass. That left Phillip Danault and Alexandre Carrier well out of the action almost behind the net. It was an easy goal for Trevor Connelly on the odd-man rush. Xhekaj defended it properly as well.

His job is to take away the pass and force the shot from off angle. Arber was the only one that followed the textbook, but Jakub Dobes couldn’t make the save. Dobes finished the day with a negative 2.6 Goals Saved Above Expected. Dobes allowed five goals on the first 15 he faced. It wasn’t as if any of the goals were bananas, but he’s an easy goalie to score on, and the negative GSAE is indicative of the day.

The Canadiens were destroyed by special teams. They allowed three power play goals which was bad enough, but then they allowed a back-breaking goal when they were on the power play. Not only does the 31st ranked power play struggle at scoring, but they’ve also allowed four shorthanded goals as well.

Montreal is a bit of a mess presently. They miss the veteran presence to settle everyone down. With injuries to veterans like Chris Kreider, Josh Anderson, and Mike Matheson, the Canadiens are the youngest team in the league. They are playing like it.

The veterans that are healthy are playing some of their worst hockey in ages. Cole Caufield, Suzuki, and Hutson are all not at their best these days. With key players injured, and other key players poor, it’s no wonder the Canadiens have lost four straight.

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Wilde Cards

It took a long time for Bryce Pickford to recover from his off-season shoulder surgery. Five months passed from surgery to his first contest as the Canadiens wanted to be sure that Pickford was ready to go, and completely healthy.

Pickford actually played with the shoulder injury in his final season at Medicine Hat when he set scoring records for the Tigers. Pickford played only 55 games scoring 45 goals with an absolutely lethal shot from the point. He also had 83 points.

The Canadiens would absolutely love if Pickford could learn how to translate his success at the Western Hockey League level into the NHL. Pickford is a right-handed shot. It’s difficult to find right-handed defenders. In fact, General Manager Kent Hughes admits one of the reasons the club took David Reinbacher as high as fifth overall was that he is right-handed.

Pickford played his first game against the Utica Comets on Friday night, and he followed his WHL script by scoring on a big shot from the point. Pickford counted the winner in the third period as the Laval Rocket won 2-1.

Pickford arriving finally is perfect timing considering the Rocket lost Luke Middlestadt to injury recently. Middlestadt has been out already for two weeks, and it’s expected he will be out another two.

The Rocket strong blue-line corps is the biggest reason they lead the North Division with only five losses in 21 games. It will be interesting to see who is stronger when both Pickford and Middlestadt are healthy. Middlestadt had a tremendous camp for the Canadiens. If he keeps playing as he has, he will, at least, get a look when there are injuries.

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Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.