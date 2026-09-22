Pickett, Philpot and Hardy earn weekly CFL honours

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TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett and receivers Jalen Philpot of the Calgary Stampeders and Justin Hardy of the Ottawa Redblacks were named the CFL’s player of the week Tuesday.

The trio was chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s football operations, player and game statistics, and content departments.

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Pickett had 13 tackles in Toronto’s 24-19 home win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, setting a season high and matching a career-best. He also had a sack.

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Philpot had a career-high nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Calgary’s 40-38 home win over Ottawa on Saturday.

It marked Philpot’s second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career.

Hardy recorded a career-best 12 catches for 129 yards, a season high, with a touchdown that tied the game with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hardy registered his third 100-yard game of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.