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Sports

Pickett, Philpot and Hardy earn weekly CFL honours

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 1:46 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts' Adarius Pickett (6) tackles Calgary Stampeders' Dedrick Mills during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 2, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts' Adarius Pickett (6) tackles Calgary Stampeders' Dedrick Mills during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 2, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett and receivers Jalen Philpot of the Calgary Stampeders and Justin Hardy of the Ottawa Redblacks were named the CFL’s player of the week Tuesday.

The trio was chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s football operations, player and game statistics, and content departments.

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Pickett had 13 tackles in Toronto’s 24-19 home win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, setting a season high and matching a career-best. He also had a sack.

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Philpot had a career-high nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Calgary’s 40-38 home win over Ottawa on Saturday.

It marked Philpot’s second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career.

Hardy recorded a career-best 12 catches for 129 yards, a season high, with a touchdown that tied the game with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hardy registered his third 100-yard game of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

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