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Sports

Jaden Bradley signs multi-year deal with Raptors

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 2:40 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Guard Jaden Bradley has signed a multi-year contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bradley, six-foot-three, 205 pounds, was picked in the second round, 50th overall, by the Raptors in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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As a senior at Arizona last season, he was named Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 30.6 minutes in 39 games.

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Bradley also earned Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team honours, while helping the Wildcats reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Bradley played three seasons at Arizona (2023-26), following one year at Alabama (2022-23) where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

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