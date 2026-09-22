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Sports

DB Robert Carter Jr. re-signs with B.C. Lions

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Robert Carter Jr. (39) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). View image in full screen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Robert Carter Jr. (39) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). MC
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VANCOUVER – American defensive back Robert Carter Jr. is back with the B.C. Lions.

The CFL team announced Tuesday that Carter has re-signed with the team.

Carter returned to the Lions after attending the Indianapolis Colts training camp, registering 13 tackles and a sack in three exhibition games with the NFL club.

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He appeared in 18 regular-season games with B.C. last year, his first with the CFL franchise.

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Carter registered 51 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

He also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the West Division semifinal against the Calgary Stampeders. Carter was the Lions’ nominee for the CFL’s top rookie award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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