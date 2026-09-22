DB Robert Carter Jr. re-signs with B.C. Lions

VANCOUVER – American defensive back Robert Carter Jr. is back with the B.C. Lions.
The CFL team announced Tuesday that Carter has re-signed with the team.
Carter returned to the Lions after attending the Indianapolis Colts training camp, registering 13 tackles and a sack in three exhibition games with the NFL club.
He appeared in 18 regular-season games with B.C. last year, his first with the CFL franchise.
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Carter registered 51 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
He also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the West Division semifinal against the Calgary Stampeders. Carter was the Lions’ nominee for the CFL’s top rookie award.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
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