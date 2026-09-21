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Sports

B.C. Lions sign former Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 6:10 pm
1 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) walks the sideline during an NFL pre-season football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough). View image in full screen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) walks the sideline during an NFL pre-season football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough). gm
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VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed four Americans to their practice roster, including former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, the CFL club announced on Monday.

Oladokun played for the Chiefs from 2022 through 2025, backing up star QB Patrick Mahomes and winning Super Bowls in both 2023 and 2024.

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The 29-year-old native of Tampa, Fla., finished his time in Kansas City with 235 passing yards, connecting on 35 of his 55 pass attempts with one touchdown and no interceptions.

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The Lions also signed Oladokun’s younger brother, defensive back Jordan Oladokun on Monday.

The 24-year-old Stanford and Bowling Green alum signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 before being placed on injured reserve late in training camp.

B.C.’s other moves on Monday included adding defensive back Thomas Graham and defensive lineman T.J. Burke, and releasing quarterback Chase Brice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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