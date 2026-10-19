Winnipeg Jets recall Brayden Yager from Manitoba Moose

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There could be a new face on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The Jets recalled forward Brayden Yager from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after injuries to Josh Morrissey and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Yager had been on a tear with the Moose to start the season. He scored the overtime winner on Sunday to give him five goals and four assists in the first six games.

“My conversations with Chevy (Kevin Cheveldayoff) and Arnie (Scott Arniel) kinda getting sent down was to go drive offence,” said Yager. “And drive the play and try to be the best player and I feel like Mark Morrison giving me lots of ice time and an opportunity to do that obviously helps. And playing with some pretty good players down there, so, nice to get off to a good start and try to continue that here.”

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The Jets had plenty of options to choose from down on the farm with Nikita Chibrikov recording nine points in their first six games, while Noah Gregor has four goals to start the campaign. They ultimately went with the 21-year-old first round draft pick who is in the top 10 in AHL scoring.

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“He had a good camp,” said Arniel. “He’s another young player that’s really starting to show that he’s getting closer.”

To make room for Yager on their 23-man roster, the Jets placed Josh Morrissey on injured reserve. Arniel said he’ll be re-evaluated in week or two.

Forward Walker Duehr is now healthy and was placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Moose.

Defenceman Elias Salomonsson made his season debut with the Moose on Sunday after off-season shoulder surgery, and he’ll play at least one more game in the AHL for conditioning.

The Jets start a short two-game road trip on Tuesday in St. Louis before returning home for Sunday’s Heritage Classic against the Montreal Canadiens.