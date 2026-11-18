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Gavin McKenna was about to officially join the NHL ranks.

The Maple Leafs rookie selected No. 1 overall at the 2026 draft stepped on the ice for his solo lap at the start of warm-ups — a playful, often helmetless indoctrination for players set to make their debuts — in late September.

Toronto goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was so in the zone ahead of the season-opener that he mistakenly joined the 18-year-old before later apologizing for the gaffe.

McKenna wasn’t fussed. Like every other youngster taking that solitary twirl, he was living out a childhood dream.

“Hard to forget a day like this,” the peach-fuzzed winger said. “All pretty special.”

The league’s rookie lap is a relatively new tradition, one started organically when veterans began hiding helmets ahead of first games — a prank that became ingrained in most teams’ culture — before the rest of the roster joins warm-ups after a few dozen lonely strides around the rink.

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Logan Cooley came out of the tunnel on his own as a member of the Arizona Coyotes in New Jersey back in 2023.

“I wish in the moment I could have enjoyed it a lot more,” said Cooley, now a forward with the Utah Mammoth following the franchise’s relocation. “There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of nerves, a ton of family in the arena. It didn’t really feel real.”

New York Islanders defenceman Matthew Schaefer received some brotherly grief for not being ready for his rookie lap last season in Pittsburgh.

“I was rushing out there and then my hair was down in my eyes, and he’s like, ‘You’re not going to put some gel in?'” Schaefer said. “You’re like, ‘Wow, this is the NHL.’ Your helmet’s off, you’re flying around … you’re thinking, ‘Please don’t eat it.'”

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Dallas Stars centre Wyatt Johnston, much like Schaefer, just wanted to avoid embarrassment in Nashville.

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“Don’t fall,” he said of his October 2022 debut. “Stay alive for 10, 15 seconds and don’t do anything dumb. Once everyone got out there, it was like, ‘OK, I’m a little more hidden now. No one’s really staring at me.’

“It was really cool, but definitely very nerve-wracking.”

The COVID-19 pandemic meant empty stands and social distancing behind the scenes as teams looked to stay healthy.

The rookie lap, however, remained.

Cole Caufield got his moment — minus family and friends along the glass — in Calgary in April 2021.

“I was in a (dressing) room with all the guys that I shouldn’t have been,” the Montreal Canadiens sniper recalled with a smile of the social-distancing era. “But when Shea Weber takes your helmet, it’s the coolest thing ever.

“You wish you got to do it a different way, but you always have that experience.”

Then-Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner didn’t get a lap alongside a bunch of fellow rookies in Ottawa — including Auston Matthews, who famously scored four goals that night — in October 2016.

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“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Marner, now with the Vegas Golden Knights. “Then it just went the opposite way, which I was OK with.”

New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes also wasn’t afforded a similar skate before his October 2019 curtain-raiser.

“I’ll always remember that,” he said in a sarcastic tone. “Hopefully while I’m in Jersey, every rookie will get a rookie lap … a pretty cool tradition.”

The Boston Bruins, however, don’t agree. The freshman solo lap never took hold.

“We are all equal … whether you’re a rookie or not,” said winger David Pastrnak. “It’s a great memory, but we try to help the rookies other ways.”

Islanders centre Brayden Schenn was still playing in the Western Hockey League when the Los Angeles Kings abruptly signed him to an amateur tryout in November 2009 as they dealt with a rash of injuries.

“Played one game then got sent back down to junior,” said Schenn, who still got a rookie lap sans bucket. “That was a whirlwind experience and definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

Jamie Drysdale didn’t realize having your helmet swiped was part of the process when he debuted with the Anaheim Ducks a month before Caufield in 2021.

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“A little bit naive,” said the Philadelphia Flyers defenceman. “I had no idea. I was actually thinking, ‘Where the heck is my helmet? No way I already effed this up.'”

Schaefer, meanwhile, has just one pointer for newcomers and their lap.

“I won’t ever get one again,” he said. “But if there’s any rookies that I can help, I’ll say, ‘Gel your hair back so it’s not in your eyes.'”

KEEPING FAITH

Nick Foligno served as Chicago Blackhawks captain from September 2024 until he was dealt to the Minnesota Wild ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

The 39-year-old centre has watched from afar as his former club continues to struggle. Despite picking up Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago sits 31st in the overall standings with a 6-13-2 record.

“The reality is it’s just a young team, right?” Foligno said. “When you have younger players that are trying to find their consistent game, it can be difficult. It’s unfortunate because I care a lot about those guys and that group, but I’m sure they’ll find their way.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.