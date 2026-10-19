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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 19, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    Good riddance to rubbish!

  2. Ironic Comedy
    October 19, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Why is our senate appointed? They are public servants and should be elected. I agree with the constitutional requirement for a house of sober second thought. But there should be no golden handshake.

  3. Davis
    October 19, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Oh those expense forms, so difficult or was it the secretary who did the all wrong? She got a nice do-nothing appointment that paid well and found a buffet of other ways to get money from fudging expenses. What a shame to throw away your reputation like that.

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Canada

Pamela Wallin resigns Senate seat 2 years before mandatory retirement

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Senator Pamela Wallin adjusts her glasses at the start of a meeting, Monday February 11, 2013 in Ottawa.
Senator Pamela Wallin adjusts her glasses at the start of a meeting, Monday February 11, 2013 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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Pamela Wallin, a former broadcaster who was at the centre of an expense scandal that rocked the Senate, has resigned her seat in the Upper House.

A notice from the Clerk of the Senate Monday indicated that Wallin, 73, had resigned her seat as of Oct. 18. There’s so far no explanation for why the senator, who represented Saskatchewan since her appointment in 2009, resigned before the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Wallin was appointed on the advice of then-prime minister Stephen Harper in 2009. The former CBC and CTV broadcaster was one of the most recognizable faces for years in the Red Chamber.

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She remained a recognizable face during the Senate expense scandal, which rocked the Upper House and destabilized Harper’s government in 2013. She, along with former senators Mike Duffy and Patrick Brazeau, became the focus of media reporting and later police investigations into dodgy spending and expense claims.

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An audit of Wallin’s spending ended in her repaying roughly $150,000, including interest, for expense claims the Senate retroactively deemed inappropriate.

While court documents revealed that the RCMP believed Wallin had broken the law and were trying to gather proof of criminal wrongdoing, the police force announced in 2016 that Wallin would not be charged.

“I’m very relieved after three long years … I’m glad this nightmare is over,” Wallin told reporters at the time.

Wallin was suspended without pay from the Senate during the scandal and left the Conservative caucus, most recently sitting with the Canadian Senators Group. The former broadcaster has kept a low profile in recent years.

Wallin’s office did not immediately return Global News’ request for an interview Monday morning.

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