McKenna scores winner, Maple Leafs top Sharks

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TORONTO – Gavin McKenna scored the winner on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game slide Monday with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Auston Matthews added a goal and two assists for Toronto (4-4-2). Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves to pick up his first home win for the Maple Leafs. Nick Paul added an empty-net goal late in regulation.

Mason Marchment replied for San Jose (4-4-1), which got 28 stops from Yaroslav Askarov.

McKenna fished the puck out of a crowd and fired past Askarov at 4:56 of the final period before dropping to one knee in celebration to snap a 1-1 tie.

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Toronto entered play 0-2-1 over its last three contests, and 1-2-2 over the last five.

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The game featured the first meeting between the No. 1 and 2 picks at the 2026 NHL draft — McKenna and Sharks winger Ivar Stenberg.

Marchment opened the scoring at 13:54 of the first when he was left all alone in front of Bobrovsky after Matthews turned the puck over in the defensive zone.

Matthews made up for that mistake and got his team even with 12 seconds left in the second on a power play. Toronto’s captain took a pass from Kirill Marchenko and ripped a shot upstairs on Askarov before McKenna pushed the home side in front in the third.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Star winger William Nylander missed the morning skate with an illness and was listed as a game-time decision, but was healthy enough to suit up.

Sharks: Marchment was a member of Toronto’s organization from April 2016 through February 2020. The Uxbridge, Ont., product played four games for the Maple Leafs before getting traded to the Florida Panthers.

KEY MOMENT

Askarov had frustrated Toronto’s shooters until San Jose was whistled for too many men on the ice late in the second, leading to Matthews getting the home side level through 40 minutes.

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KEY STAT

Toronto entered with the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill at 96.4 per cent (27 for 28). The club then killed off all four San Jose man-advantage opportunities Monday.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.