Bombers can secure CFL playoff spot with victory

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TORONTO – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers enter the final week of the CFL regular season controlling their playoff fate.

Winnipeg (8-9) faces the B.C. Lions (10-7) on Friday night needing a win to make the playoffs. Watching intently, though, will be the Calgary Stampeders (9-9), who end the season on a bye week.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) have already cemented a playoff spot but can finish either third or fourth in the West. The Riders meet the Edmonton Elks (13-4) on Saturday.

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If the Bombers and Riders both win, Saskatchewan finishes third and faces B.C. in the West semifinal Oct. 31. Winnipeg would take fourth and visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-8) in the East semifinal.

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A Winnipeg win and Saskatchewan loss would leave the Bombers third and visiting B.C. in the West semifinal. The Riders would end up fourth and cross over to take on Toronto.

Should Winnipeg lose and Saskatchewan win, the Riders will finish third. Calgary would get fourth and head to Toronto.

And finally, if Winnipeg and Saskatchewan both lose, Calgary would finish third ahead of the fourth-place Roughriders.

Edmonton and B.C. have cemented the top two spots in the West. Likewise, the Montreal Alouettes (13-4) and Toronto had clinched first and second, respectively, in the East.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.