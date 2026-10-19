Argos mum on QB Kelly’s injury, playing status

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TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts coach Mike Miller is keeping quarterback Chad Kelly’s condition and playing status close to the vest.

Kelly, 32, suffered a lower-body injury in Toronto’s 40-39 road loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. The contest was Kelly’s first after missing the Argos’ 24-17 home loss to the B.C. Lions on Oct. 3 with a right hand ailment.

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Miller says he hasn’t decided if or when Kelly might practise this week and will wait for an update from the Argos’ medical staff before proceeding.

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Toronto hosts the Montreal Alouettes (13-4) on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Miller said Kelly is receiving treatment for the injury but wouldn’t say exactly what the nature of the ailment is.

Kelly came down hard on his knees while being tackled. He limped noticeably after getting up and stretched his right leg before receiving medical attention and being evaluated in the medical tent.

Veteran Nick Arbuckle replaced Kelly and completed 27-of-35 passes for 315 yards with two TDs and an interception.

The expectation is Kelly and other starters won’t play Friday, given Toronto hosts the East semifinal Oct. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.