Rankin’s rushing dip coincides with fewer carries

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There’s a very simple explanation for Justin Rankin’s rushing struggles of late.

Four of the five times Rankin has registered 10 or more carries this season, he’s cracked the 100-yard rushing plateau. He ran for over 100 yards in four of Edmonton’s first five contests, the last being a 14-carry, 107-yard effort with two TDs in a 40-17 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on July 9.

The only time he didn’t log 10 or more carries over that span was Edmonton’s 36-24 loss to the B.C. Lions on July 4. Rankin had seven attempts for 19 yards as quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 395 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.

But since the Ottawa win, Rankin has had 10-or-more carries just once, that coming in Edmonton’s 36-34 road win over Saskatchewan on July 23. He rushed for 39 yards on 12 attempts as Fajardo threw for a career-high 510 yards and four TDs.

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But in the other four games Rankin didn’t reach 100 yards, he logged seven carries three times and eight in the other. Last week, Rankin ran seven times for 62 yards in Edmonton’s 48-30 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

According to the CFL, over Edmonton’s last three games, receiver Austin Mack is averaging 5.7 catches, 120 yards and a TD. The Elks (6-3) are also allowing 36.7 points per game over that span.

Rankin is still having a solid season with 651 rushing yards on 101 carries (6.4-yard average) with seven TDs. He has also registered 37 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown.

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More importantly, Edmonton is at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday to face the Toronto Argonauts (4-4). The home team has won the last four matchups between these two teams.

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Edmonton is 3-1 at home this season. However, the Elks lost their last game at Commonwealth 28-26 versus Saskatchewan before a season-high gathering of 31,757.

Toronto comes off a 33-30 win over Calgary, its first game this season at BMO Field, despite starter Chad Kelly throwing four interceptions. But after the Argos’ defence made a crucial third-down stop with 1:32 remaining, Kelly drove the offence from its 54-yard line to the Stampeders’ four-yard line, setting Brady Lidster’s winning 11-yard field goal.

Kelly threw for 349 yards and a TD in his first home start since October 2024. Edmonton’s Tyrell Ford is tied for the league-lead in interceptions (five), all coming over the Elks’ last five games.

Pick: Edmonton.

B.C. Lions vs Calgary Stampeders (Thursday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-5) return home after going 2-1 on the road. Starter Vernon Adams Jr. was intercepted twice last week in Toronto, his first two of the season. But according to the CFL, the Alberta squad has scored 30-plus points in eight straight games and faces a defence in B.C. (3-5) that’s forced the fewest turnovers (eight). Starter Nathan Rourke is 4-1 versus the Stamps and threw for 462 yards and three TDs in the Lions’ 41-33 loss to Calgary in June. Receiver Justin McInnis had five catches for a season-best 159 yards and a TD in last week’s home win over Hamilton.

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Pick: B.C.

Ottawa Redblacks vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, veteran starter Zach Collaros is expected to return from a neck injury but running back Brady Oliveira (CFL’s third-leading rusher with 658 yards) has been limited in practice with an ankle ailment. The Bombers have won four straight against Ottawa (0-8) and since 2018 are 16-4 coming off a bye week. But they allowed a franchise-worst 377 rushing yards in a 35-19 loss to B.C. on July 30. These are tough times for the Redblacks, who are 0-5 versus West Division teams this season. Following last week’s 42-20 road loss to Saskatchewan, the club released veteran defensive backs Demerio Houston and Amari Henderson.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (3-6) have lost three straight and it doesn’t get any easier facing the defending Grey Cup champions. Rookie Harrison Frost was 20-of-33 passing for 239 yards with a TD and interception in last week’s 27-24 road loss to B.C., his first CFL start. Veteran Trevor Harris threw for 401 yards and two TDs to lead Saskatchewan (6-2) past Ottawa for its second straight win. Both KeeSean Johnston (11 catches, 133 yards, TD) and Johnny Johnson III (seven catches, 117 yards) cracked the 100-yard receiving plateau. The Riders have won the teams’ last five matchups.

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Pick: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 23-15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.