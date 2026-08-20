Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Miyu Yamashita secures early leader at CPKC Women’s Open, Canadian teens chasing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2026 9:01 pm
1 min read
Brooke Henderson talks about her standout play as of late, what she thinks about defending her title as the reigning champion of the CPKC Women's Open in Edmonton, and what it means to play in her home country.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian teenagers were within striking distance of clubhouse leader Miyu Yamashita of Japan in the first round of the CPKC Women’s Open in Edmonton.

Yamashita shot a season-low 62 on 6,452-yard, par-70 Royal Mayfair Golf Club in the North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday.

Nasa Hataoka was a stroke back of her countrywoman at 7 under par.

Vancouver’s Anna Huang, 17, and 18-year-old amateur Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill, Ont., were tied for third with China’s Ruoning Yukin at 5 under.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States posted a 3-under-par 67.

Clairey Lin of Langley, B.C., a 16-year-old amateur, shot 2 under.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., waves to spectators before hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the pro-am at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women’s Open golf tournament in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. View image in full screen
Canada’s Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., waves to spectators before hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the pro-am at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women’s Open golf tournament in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had an afternoon tee time.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson won her second Canadian Open title last year in Mississauga.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 28-year-old entered the tournament ranked 11th in the world.

Her game has been rounding into form of late, and she finished runner-up at last month’s Evian Championship, losing the major to Haeran Ryu in a playoff hole.

Henderson has 14 career LPGA Tour wins, a Canadian record for victories on a major circuit.

The US$2.75 million tournament includes six of the world’s top 10 golfers, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices