Miyu Yamashita secures early leader at CPKC Women’s Open, Canadian teens chasing

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Canadian teenagers were within striking distance of clubhouse leader Miyu Yamashita of Japan in the first round of the CPKC Women’s Open in Edmonton.

Yamashita shot a season-low 62 on 6,452-yard, par-70 Royal Mayfair Golf Club in the North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday.

Nasa Hataoka was a stroke back of her countrywoman at 7 under par.

Vancouver’s Anna Huang, 17, and 18-year-old amateur Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill, Ont., were tied for third with China’s Ruoning Yukin at 5 under.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States posted a 3-under-par 67.

Clairey Lin of Langley, B.C., a 16-year-old amateur, shot 2 under.

View image in full screen Canada’s Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., waves to spectators before hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the pro-am at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women’s Open golf tournament in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had an afternoon tee time.

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Henderson won her second Canadian Open title last year in Mississauga.

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The 28-year-old entered the tournament ranked 11th in the world.

Her game has been rounding into form of late, and she finished runner-up at last month’s Evian Championship, losing the major to Haeran Ryu in a playoff hole.

Henderson has 14 career LPGA Tour wins, a Canadian record for victories on a major circuit.

The US$2.75 million tournament includes six of the world’s top 10 golfers, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.