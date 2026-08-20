Miyu Yamashita secures early leader at CPKC Women’s Open, Canadian teens chasing

Canadian teenagers were within striking distance of clubhouse leader Miyu Yamashita of Japan in the first round of the CPKC Women’s Open in Edmonton.
Yamashita shot a season-low 62 on 6,452-yard, par-70 Royal Mayfair Golf Club in the North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday.
Nasa Hataoka was a stroke back of her countrywoman at 7 under par.
Vancouver’s Anna Huang, 17, and 18-year-old amateur Michelle Xing of Richmond Hill, Ont., were tied for third with China’s Ruoning Yukin at 5 under.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States posted a 3-under-par 67.
Clairey Lin of Langley, B.C., a 16-year-old amateur, shot 2 under.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had an afternoon tee time.
Henderson won her second Canadian Open title last year in Mississauga.
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The 28-year-old entered the tournament ranked 11th in the world.
Her game has been rounding into form of late, and she finished runner-up at last month’s Evian Championship, losing the major to Haeran Ryu in a playoff hole.
Henderson has 14 career LPGA Tour wins, a Canadian record for victories on a major circuit.
The US$2.75 million tournament includes six of the world’s top 10 golfers, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.
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