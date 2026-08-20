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Sports

Winnipeg’s Braxton Kuntz 1 shot off the lead at Manitoba Open

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 9:40 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Open. View image in full screen
Manitoba Open. File / Global News
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Winnipeg’s Braxton Kuntz is on the leaderboard at the PGA Tour Americas Manitoba Open.

Kuntz is in a seven-way tie for second place following the opening round at the Elmhurst Golf and Country Club. Kuntz fired a five-under-par 65 to sit just one stroke off the lead heading into Friday’s second round.

Kuntz had five birdies and no bogeys for a great start as he tries to become the first Manitoban to win the tour stop since Rob McMillan back in 1996.

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American Drew Doyle has a one-shot lead after carding a six-under-par 64. The tour’s points leader Thomas Ponder of Alabama is in a tie for 44th after a 68.

Three Manitobans are in this year’s field and provincial men’s amateur champ Rory Neill is in the 131st position at plus-3 after a 73. Ryan McMillan is tied for 149th in the 156-golfer field after shooting a 75.

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$225,000 is up for grabs this weekend including more than 40 grand for the winner with four of the top five golfers on the tour’s point list competing. The winner will be crowned on Sunday.

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