Canada

Banff officials to review skijoring event after crowds overwhelm town

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Craig Momney Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 10:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Banff officials to review skijoring event after crowds overwhelm town'
Banff officials to review skijoring event after crowds overwhelm town
WATCH: Town officials in Banff are considering changes to a skijoring event after larger-than-expected crowds and traffic overwhelmed the area during the SnowDays Festival kickoff.
Town officials in Banff, Alta., are reviewing a popular winter event after large crowds clogged the downtown core and caused lengthy traffic delays on nearby highways over the weekend.

The skijoring competition, which kicked off the SnowDays Festival, drew far more people than expected, according to the town. Banff and Lake Louise Tourism estimates about 10,000 people attended — roughly 20 per cent more than last year.

Town authorities say the influx strained infrastructure, with visitors arriving largely by car. Nearly 44,000 vehicles entered Banff over the two-day event, not including vehicles that parked outside town limits.

Parks Canada reported a record one-hour peak period at the Banff entrance on Saturday, with nearly 1,800 vehicles. More than 500 vehicles were allowed through the east gate in an effort to ease congestion.

Town officials say that while the event delivered a boost for the hospitality sector, it also came with challenges, including public drinking, littering and a significant cleanup effort. The town confirmed 239 illegal parking tickets were issued and numerous vehicles were towed.

Mayor Corrie DiManno said the town is committed to keeping the event but acknowledged changes are needed.

“We know that we cannot experience what we experienced on Saturday again,” she said.

Banff and Lake Louise Tourism says it is working with partners to review possible changes, including limiting vehicle access through park-and-ride systems, relocating the event from Banff Avenue or making it ticketed.

No date has been set for the town’s review.

For the full story, watch the video above.

