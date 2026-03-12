Menu

Canada

More than 200K Quebec homes without power after ice storm

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 8:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Weather warning in Montreal causes cancelled flights, schools and many plans'
Weather warning in Montreal causes cancelled flights, schools and many plans
Meteorologists were predicting a massive ice storm starting Wednesday in Montreal that was expected to bring the city to a halt from cancelled flights to school closures. It didn't exactly happen as forecasted. But with children home from school for the day and many people working from home, the streets were eerily empty. Tim Sargeant reports.
More than 200,000 homes in Quebec are without power following Wednesday’s ice storm.

Hydro-Quebec says on its website 209,795 households have been impacted as of Thursday morning.

The severe weather brought heavy freezing rain by Wednesday after, leading to power outages in the Montreal area and other parts of the province.

The early hours of the storm caused flooding in some parts of Toronto, before snow turned to ice in the eastern part of Ontario and Quebec.

Montreal-area schools and universities cancelled classes as public officials urged residents in the region to stay home.

In Montreal and Quebec City, dozens of flights were cancelled with travellers advised to check schedules before heading to the airport.

The icy conditions also halted services on Thursday morning on some stations of the Montreal area’s REM light-rail network.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

