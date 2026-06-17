Large area in Banff National Park closed after bear seeking food, damages tents

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Parks Canada has closed a large area along the north shore of Lake Minnewanka after a bear “damaged and accessed an unoccupied tent” in a backcountry campsite.

The closure includes the Lake Minnewanka Trail, Aylmer Pass Trail, along with six campgrounds.

Responding to an inquiry from Global News, Parks Canada has provided information on at least three incidents.

On June 6, an animal confirmed to be a black bear damaged and accessed an unoccupied tent at the LM9 backcountry campsite along Lake Minnewanka.

Parks Canada said that while other campers were in the area, the incident was unwitnessed, and no negative human-wildlife interaction was reported.

On June 13, two tents were damaged at the LM9 campsite and a bag and food reward was accessed at campsite LM8.

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Parks Canada says campsites LM8, LM9 and LM11 were immediately closed and visitors were evacuated.

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On June 14, Parks staff received a report of two additional unoccupied tents being damaged at campsite LM20.

There have been no witnesses to any of the incidents and no aggressive encounters between people and bears.

However, Parks Canada says bears have been seen in the area and DNA testing is being done to confirm whether the same animal is involved in all cases.

View image in full screen A map showing all the campgrounds and trails in Banff National Park that have been closed “until further notice” due to the bear activity. Parks Canada

Given the repeated incidents, Parks Canada says, in the interest of public safety, backcountry campsites (LM8, 9, 11, 20, 22, and 31) have been closed, as well as the Lake Minnewanka Trail.

In a statement, Parks Canada says the area is “closed to all traffic and travel by order of the Superintendent” and will remain in place until further notice or until further management actions are determined.

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There is “absolutely no entry” permitted and violators may face fines of up to $25,000.

Up to date information on the closures and tips on how to stay safe in bear country are available on the Parks Canada website.

Anyone who has an encounter with a bear is also encouraged to report it by calling Banff National Park Dispatch at 403-762-1470.