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1 comment

  1. Will Smith
    May 20, 2026 at 9:36 pm

    The person that posted these on social media claimed license plate and names were included in the post and country they are from also included in the post.

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Environment

2 men allegedly seen hand-feeding grizzly bear in Smithers B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 8:46 pm
1 min read
The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area.
The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area. BC Conservation Officer Service
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The BC Conservation Officer Service is looking to identify two men who were allegedly seen hand-feeding a grizzly bear in Smithers over the weekend.

In an online statement, Conservation officers said there is a video on social media of two men allegedly feeding a grizzly. One man is seen feeding a bear a carrot from a vehicle, and in another video, a man is outside a vehicle trying to feed a bear an apple, according to Conservation officers.

A second grizzly bear can also be seen in the background.

The incidents are believed to have taken place in the Hudson Bay Road area.

“Feeding dangerous wildlife is not only illegal, but an extremely risky activity both for the safety of the person, as well as the bear,” Conservation Officer Cody Cyr said in a statement.

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“These individuals could have been seriously hurt, or worse. Feeding bears is not helping them. Feeding bears creates a public safety risk by conditioning the animals to human food and presence.”

Click to play video: 'Bella Coola attack raising concerns over increased grizzly bear activity'
Bella Coola attack raising concerns over increased grizzly bear activity

Penalties for feeding, attempting to feed, or attracting dangerous wildlife can range up to $100,000 and/or jail time.

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The Conservation Officer Service is trying to identify the two men but says it does not believe they live in B.C.

If anyone has any information that may help the investigation, report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area.
The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area. BC Conservation Officer Service
The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area.
The Conservation Officer Service is looking for two men allegedly hand-feeding a grizzly bear in the Smithers area. BC Conservation Officer Service

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