Environment

Black bear dining on human food prompts Lake Minnewanka Loop warning

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 5:56 pm
A black bear warning was issued for the Lake Minnewanka Loop in Banff National Park on Aug. 22.
A black bear warning was issued for the Lake Minnewanka Loop in Banff National Park on Aug. 22. X/Parks Canada
Parks Canada has issued a warning for a popular area in Banff National Park due to recent food-motivated black bear activity.

The warning was put in place for the Lake Minnewanka Loop, save for Cascade Ponds and Johnson Lake, on Tuesday and is expected to remain in place through the Labour Day long weekend.

Officials say a black bear is frequenting the area and has helped itself to unsecured human food.

The area remains open to the public. Visitors should carry bear spray and take measures to reduce the likelihood of meeting a bear including:

  • Securing all food, garbage and other bear attractants;
  • Making noise when cycling or hiking;
  • Keeping pets on leash;
  • Keeping children in sight; and
  • Paying attention for potential signs, sights or sounds, of bear activity.

All bear sightings in Banff National Park should be reported to Banff dispatch at 403-762-1470.

Parks CanadaBanffBanff National ParkBlack BearBear warningLake MinnewankaLake Minnewanka Loop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

