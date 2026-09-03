Canadian citizen confirmed safe after Nepal floods but 29 still missing

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A Canadian citizen previously reported missing in flash flooding in Nepal has been located and is safe, Global Affairs Canada said in an update Wednesday.

The agency said it is aware of 29 other Canadians and permanent residents in Nepal and Tibet whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“This number may fluctuate as new information becomes available, and as officials are able to establish contact with people in affected areas,” the agency said.

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The search for missing individuals is ongoing despite treacherous conditions and damaged infrastructure, it added.

2:25 Nova Scotian says hundreds of her family, friends, and family missing after flash floods in Nepal

Nepal police are asking families of the missing individuals to share any information about the Canadian, foreign, or local phone numbers of their missing loved ones, as it may help with geolocation.

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Efforts to collect DNA samples are also underway to assist with identification efforts; those who need to provide samples will be contacted directly by Global Affairs.

7:07 Brampton father still missing after Nepal disaster

Canada is sending more than 18,000 supply kits to Nepal from its emergency stockpiles, including shelters, tools, hygiene products, and solar lights.

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It has also provided $5 million in funding to support emergency relief efforts in Nepal.

Nepal’s foreign ministry said Thursday that 324 foreign nationals have been rescued, while another 590 from 39 countries remain missing following the Aug. 26 floods.

At least 1,204 people have been killed, and more than 4,200 are missing, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

— with files from the Associated Press