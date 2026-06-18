Banff staff explore unknown underground structure found at Lake Minnewanka

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Staff at Banff National Park have their work cut out as they investigate an unusual subterranean discovery near Lake Minnewanka.

Park authorities were called to the lake beach in late May after part of the ground caved in.

Upon closer inspection, they determined it had been caused by the collapsed roof of a previously unknown underground structure.

View image in full screen The site where a previously unknown underground structure was discovered in Banff National Park on the shores of Lake Minnewanka. Parks Canada

Parks Canada told Global News in an email statement that an “initial assessment indicates the structure is constructed of untreated wood, including log walls and rough-cut planks, and is believed to date back to before the 1950s or 1960s.”

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It has not been determined what the structure actually is, as there is no historical or photographic record of it, the statement added.

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Officials say it could be part of an old Minnewanka campground, which existed more than 80 years ago, but this has not been confirmed.

“It is possible that this feature was related to the Lake Minnewanka Campground and was likely installed in early 1944,” the statement continued.

The Lake Minnewanka Campground closed in 1952 and was converted into a day-use area following the opening of Two Jack Lake Campground.

View image in full screen Boats sit anchored at the dock on Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park near the town of Banff on June 29, 2004. CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld

Heritage specialists are currently assessing the site to gain a deeper understanding of the structure’s origin and any potential heritage or archaeological significance.

In the meantime, the area has been fenced off due to its instability and while specialists investigate.