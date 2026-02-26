‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor Mike Smith to stand trial for sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia-based actor Mike Smith, who is best known for playing Bubbles on the television show Trailer Park Boys, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Smith did not appear in the Dartmouth, N.S., courtroom Thursday, but his lawyer made the plea on his behalf and said his client has chosen to be tried in provincial court.

Trial dates have been set for Oct. 1, 2, and 5. The Crown and defence will reconvene on May 8 for a pre-trial conference.

Crown attorney Bryson McDonald said he’s not certain how many witnesses they will call.

“The only one we know with certainty is the complainant,” he said.

The 53-year-old actor was charged by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2, 2025.

Court documents indicate the alleged incident took place on Dec. 30, 2017, and involved a female complainant.

The Crown was granted a publication ban on any information that could identify the alleged victim. Smith has been ordered not to communicate with her or visit her workplace, home or school.

Smith’s lawyer, Stan MacDonald, didn’t speak to the media on Thursday, but told reporters last November his client “won’t be tried in the media.”

News of Smith’s charge had made headlines internationally and in entertainment outlets.

“Well, what I’m going to say is, this is an allegation at this point. It hasn’t been proven. It’ll be tried in the court, it won’t be tried in the media,” MacDonald said after Smith’s arraignment.

Trailer Park Boys, a TV sitcom series that follows a group of ex-convicts living in Nova Scotia and their misadventures, including petty crimes, first aired in 2001.

In August 2025, the Trailer Park Boys announced they had completed filming for the 10-episode Season 13, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the series’ start.

A statement from Trailer Park Boys Incorporated last fall said they were aware of the latest allegation and were taking matters seriously, and that Smith had stepped away from his role as managing director.

— With a file from Global News’ Mitchell Bailey