Entertainment

Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ has court date in N.S. for sexual assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 7:21 am
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys," poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal.
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys," poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. GAC
Mike Smith of “Trailer Park Boys” fame has a court date scheduled this morning in Dartmouth, N.S., for his sexual assault case.

Smith was charged on Oct. 2 in an alleged sexual assault from December 2017 involving a female complainant.

Smith, 53, was born near New Glasgow, N.S., and is best known for playing Bubbles on the television show “Trailer Park Boys.”

Trailer Park Boys Incorporated, a Nova Scotia-based company with Smith registered as one of three directors, has said the firm is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.

In April 2016, Smith faced a misdemeanour domestic battery charge in Los Angeles following an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman, with the charge being dropped a month later.

Smith denied any wrongdoing after his April 1, 2016, arrest, saying the woman involved in the Hollywood incident was a friend of his with whom he had a “loud and heated dispute.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

