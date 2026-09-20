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1 comment

  1. Fred
    September 20, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Yes, stupid does it again. This will be “formidably” known as MAGTA…Make America a Greatest Target Arch(ery) for his enemies to shoot down. This is the most absurd plan ever to expose top secret national security and worse, to put the public in danger.

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Trump says planned arch in Washington to become military complex

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 20, 2026 9:50 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe'
Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe
RELATED: Trump says arch he plans to build “blows away” Paris’ Arc de Triomphe – Dec 14, 2025
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President Donald Trump said Sunday that the massive arch he wants to build between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery would become a “top grade military complex” able to host drones and snipers while storing ammunition.

It is one more example of how Trump is insisting that his initiatives to beautify the White House and the city are also serving a defensive purpose. Trump has been calling the new White House ballroom a “military complex” and arguing it is necessary for national security purposes.

Trump’s announcement also comes as the arch, like his other projects, faces legal challenges. Though the arch has received early approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were all tapped by Trump, a group of three veterans and an architectural historian sued, saying the project needs to be approved by Congress.

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The Republican president said in a social media post that he had agreed, at the “strong request” of the military, to convert the planned 250-foot-tall (76-meter) memorial arch “into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage.”

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The arch, proposed for a circle adjacent to the Memorial Bridge, is one of several projects that the Republican president is pursuing to leave his lasting imprint on Washington. Among the others are the white House ballroom, renaming and renovating the Kennedy Center, refurbishing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and rebuilding a golf course in East Potomac Park that could significantly reduce the public’s access to running and biking paths.

The groundbreaking for the arch was to have happened sometime this month. The project has not yet received final approval from the National Capital Area Planning Commission, which greenlit the site and preliminary plans at its July meeting. The commission is expected to take up the matter again this fall.

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