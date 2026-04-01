Canada starts ’30 days or free’ guarantee for passport proceedings

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Canada is mandating full, automatic refunds for passport or travel document fees if it takes more than 30 business days to process their application, effective April 1.

And no, that’s not an April Fool’s Day joke.

“If processing exceeds 30 business days, refunds will be issued automatically. Processing time starts when a complete application is received and ends when the passport or travel document is printed and verified,” a press release from Tuesday night reads.

It also states that “this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve passport and travel document services, and provide a more consistent and predictable experience for applicants.”

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“Canadians expect reliable services from their government. While most passports are processed within our service standards, our new refund policy reflects our commitment to maintaining excellence in our passport delivery system,” Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said in the release.

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“As with all our services and programs, we’re focused on maximizing efficiency and making improvements that make a positive difference for people.”

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This policy will not apply to:

Some administrative services, such as replacement, transfer, or true certified copy fees, or to child refugee travel documents and child certificates of identity, as these are considered low in value under the Service Fees Act.

Urgent and express services, which have separate, shorter timelines; if those timelines are not met, fees are refunded under existing authorities.

Applications processed in exceptional circumstances that may impact operations.

The press release also says that service standards for passport applications “vary between 10 and 20 business days plus mailing time, depending on the type of Service Canada Centre they apply at, or if they apply at an embassy or consulate, or through the mail.”

Fees for Canadian passports recently increased

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on March 11 an increase in fees for Canadian passports and other travel documents as of March 31.

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That marked the first update to passport fees since 2013.

For applications received on or after March 31, 2026, the new fee must be paid.

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“Canadians rely on secure, timely passport services when they need to travel. To continue delivering reliable service and keep pace with rising costs, most passport and travel document fees will increase on March 31, 2026,” the government of Canada says on its website.

“The adjustment reflects inflation and the growing cost of producing secure travel documents and supporting Canadians throughout the application process.”

-— with files from Ariel Rabinovitch