Canada starts ’30 days or free’ guarantee for passport proceedings

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9 comments

  1. Xanthopteryx
    April 3, 2026 at 11:48 pm

    Sweden here.
    To get a passport you will apply at the police at special passport service stations. Passport is an important valuble asset and should be treated as such.
    You must have proper valid id with you.
    Photo and fingerprint is taken at site in a special machine.
    After applikation the passport is usually ready within a week. Of course you must pick it up at the police but you can select different pickup places.
    You book a time through internet for the first visit so wait time is usually very low.
    To pick it up, its drop in.

  2. max avelli
    April 3, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    So, as a practical matter, everyone now gets free passport.

    Apply now if you need one before this limited tome deal expires :-)

  3. Enayetullah parwez
    April 3, 2026 at 2:27 am

    Dir sir with great Respect. I. Am. Enayetullah parwez. From. Kabul Afghanistan. Now. We. Have. Been. Living in Pakistan since 1993. Dir. Sir. Now. A. Day. Each. People. Knows. About. Situation. Of. Afghan people in. Pakistan. And. Also. In. Afghanistan. Soo. Kindly request from. Your. ORG. That. Should. Accept. Sur. Application. For. Citizenship. In. Your. Own. City. If. Possible. Thanks

  4. Shirley Rick
    April 2, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    No one should have to spend 3 hours in a crowded space at Canada place in Edmonton to renew a passport. Especially a senior with recent heart surgery. Thanks Canada Place! That visit resulted in a bug that lasted 2 weeks. And then given a slip to pickup a passport that wasn’t there!

  5. Al Felix
    April 2, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    30 business days!!
    That has nothing to do with max. Efficiency & improving service. What a farce.

  6. Markis
    April 2, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    With the expected millions that they are planning to welcome into to Canada, this is perhaps why they want to implement this new and improved service?

  7. Anonymous
    April 2, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Canadian gov taking a page from Domino’s Pizza. Canada not a real country.

  8. The circus hasn't left town
    April 2, 2026 at 10:34 am

    We have been living under an “April Fools Joke” for the last 10 years going on to 11 with this Liberal Government

  9. Les
    April 1, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    “As with all our services and programs, we’re focused on maximizing efficiency and making improvements that make a positive difference for people.”

    That’s hilarious!

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Politics

Canada starts ’30 days or free’ guarantee for passport proceedings

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 1, 2026 12:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian passport one of the best for visa-free travel globally'
Canadian passport one of the best for visa-free travel globally
The Canadian passport continues to be one of the world's best for visa-free travel. Henley and Partners has put out its latest passport index and Canada jumped one spot to number seven with 182 visa-free countries – Mar 10, 2026
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Canada is mandating full, automatic refunds for passport or travel document fees if it takes more than 30 business days to process their application, effective April 1.

And no, that’s not an April Fool’s Day joke.

“If processing exceeds 30 business days, refunds will be issued automatically. Processing time starts when a complete application is received and ends when the passport or travel document is printed and verified,” a press release from Tuesday night reads.

It also states that “this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve passport and travel document services, and provide a more consistent and predictable experience for applicants.”

Click to play video: 'Most Canadians won’t need to show social media history when travelling to U.S.'
Most Canadians won’t need to show social media history when travelling to U.S.

“Canadians expect reliable services from their government. While most passports are processed within our service standards, our new refund policy reflects our commitment to maintaining excellence in our passport delivery system,” Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said in the release.

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“As with all our services and programs, we’re focused on maximizing efficiency and making improvements that make a positive difference for people.”

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This policy will not apply to:

  • Some administrative services, such as replacement, transfer, or true certified copy fees, or to child refugee travel documents and child certificates of identity, as these are considered low in value under the Service Fees Act.
  • Urgent and express services, which have separate, shorter timelines; if those timelines are not met, fees are refunded under existing authorities.
  • Applications processed in exceptional circumstances that may impact operations.

The press release also says that service standards for passport applications “vary between 10 and 20 business days plus mailing time, depending on the type of Service Canada Centre they apply at, or if they apply at an embassy or consulate, or through the mail.”

Fees for Canadian passports recently increased

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on March 11 an increase in fees for Canadian passports and other travel documents as of March 31.

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That marked the first update to passport fees since 2013.

For applications received on or after March 31, 2026, the new fee must be paid.

Click to play video: 'Passport problems: What to do if yours is stuck in the mail'
Passport problems: What to do if yours is stuck in the mail

“Canadians rely on secure, timely passport services when they need to travel. To continue delivering reliable service and keep pace with rising costs, most passport and travel document fees will increase on March 31, 2026,” the government of Canada says on its website.

“The adjustment reflects inflation and the growing cost of producing secure travel documents and supporting Canadians throughout the application process.”

-— with files from Ariel Rabinovitch

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