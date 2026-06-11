Lethbridge city council’s cost-cutting for 2027 would impact waste services, transit

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past four years, residents in Lethbridge, Alta., have faced annual tax increases of 5.1 per cent. However, following budget deliberations for 2027, the increase could be lower.

Working with a ‘stub’ year, the 2027 operating budget for the City of Lethbridge will be just a single year plan, before the city returns to a full four-year rotation from 2028-2031.

After deliberating all day on Wednesday during a Community Issues Committee (CIC), Lethbridge’s city councillors decided on a plan for next year.

That plan includes a 2.67-per cent tax increase for the municipal portion of collected property taxes.

“To come back down to close to half of what it was last year is welcoming,” said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Much of Wednesday was council agreeing to slash funding and cut costs in order to keep the increase lower than in those previous years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re trying to do the best we possibly can and trying to keep as many services within the community,” said Hyggen.

While the CIC did pass dozens of motions related to funding for various services, nothing will be official until it is voted on during a regular council meeting, scheduled on June 23.

However, the picture for 2027 is fairly clear now, barring any last-minute changes.

For the most part, council followed recommendations from city administration to limit spending where efficiencies could be found.

“We went through the operations with all the departments. General managers were tasked with, by the city manager, to take a look at their operations and what could be looked at as efficiencies or cost-cutting measures that council could consider,” said Darrell Mathews, CFO of the city.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nothing is free, however — even cost cuts. The price of this lower increase? Lower service levels.

One of the biggest cuts includes the elimination of free Saturday drop-offs at the Waste and Recycling Centre.

Hyggen says it’s not necessarily a complete goodbye to that service, but it will at least look different in 2027.

“This will just give a way to monitor and to do what’s best for the residents.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city estimates they will find an additional $258,750 by making this change at the landfill.

The CIC made the decision to also increase utility bills by $2.00 per month for anyone still getting paper invoices, which could net the city $400,000, according to their statistics.

Meanwhile, another substantial cost saving comes from the transit department.

Bus routes 51, 52, 53 and 62, which service the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic, will see reductions in order to save more than $240,000, according to the city.

If passed by council, those route changes will only be reduced during the slower summer months.

The city says the limited number of passengers means the current cost on a per-passenger basis is staggering.

“If you take the number of rides for the four months that the reduction would be for and divide it up, it was just under $400 to move somebody across the city — one person,” said Hyggen.

It’s not just buses and garbage runs affected, though. The savings are coming for sports and entertainment, too.

The CIC voted to increase concession prices at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena by $0.25 for top items.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the city didn’t cut every cost under the sun.

$10,000 will be allocated to joining the Southgrow Regional Initiative, which is an economic development organization.

The membership fee will, according to Southgrow, be beneficial for the entirety of southern Alberta.

“Every time we succeed in the region, the increase in economic activity flows through to businesses in Lethbridge just as the fact that this is how the economy operates,” said Peter Casurella, executive director of Southgrow.

Hyggen, who was in the minority on council for this decision and voted against joining Southgrow, says there are still benefits.

“Having leadership and the community size that we do in Lethbridge, that does have a larger voice for Southgrow when they go look at grants, and so I do appreciate that,” said Hyggen.

Another place the city chose to continue spending money was in planting flowers at city parks.

It may not be flashy, but council felt the beauty of the city was worth $21,000.

The CIC also voted to spend $55,000 to keep the fall leaf collection program and $48,000 to maintain honorariums for public members who volunteer on boards, commissions and committees.

Story continues below advertisement

As mentioned previously, nothing is official until council votes on it later this month. The CIC exists to push recommendations to council, while giving the public a chance to speak on topics when they sometimes can’t during regular council meetings.

A full list of everything debated on Wednesday can be found on the city website here: Recap of the 2027 Operating Budget deliberations | City of Lethbridge.