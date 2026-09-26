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2 comments

  1. Eurotrash
    September 26, 2026 at 9:10 am

    “Canada does not lean back from uncomfortable conversations”

    Yeah, right. What is Canada going to say when the world asks why some sh*thole that occupies indigenous land thinks it has any moral authority at all? And I do mean the world. Not some countries full of white trash inbreds

  2. lol
    September 26, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Hahaha. Clownada thinks its a middle power. You’re a worthless puppet state that the world doesn’t give a fig about.

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Economy

Anand to give Canada’s UN speech this afternoon

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2026 8:30 am
1 min read
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speaks outside United Nations headquarters during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah). View image in full screen
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speaks outside United Nations headquarters during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah). SS JVR
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OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to address the United Nations General Assembly today.

Anand has said her speech will touch on support for Ukraine, the Middle East and Arctic sovereignty.

She said it will also touch on the middle-power strategy Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined at the start of this year.

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On Friday, Anand said Canada does not lean back from uncomfortable conversations, saying if people “hide under a rock until conflicts disappear, you’re not doing the work of diplomacy.”

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Anand will deliver the speech instead of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was there from Monday to Wednesday but whose officials said could not deliver Canada’s address due to scheduling issues.

Anand is slated to address the United Nations around 5 p.m. local time, following her counterparts from Oman and Tunisia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

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