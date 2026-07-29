Carney won’t say if Canadian energy sector will be a trade bargaining chip

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Prime Minister Mark Carney won’t say whether Canada will use its energy sector as a bargaining chip in its trade negotiations with the U.S. as steep new 50 per cent tariffs are just weeks away from hitting.

During a press conference on Wednesday in Red Deer, Alta., where he was making an unrelated housing announcement alongside Premier Danielle Smith, Carney was asked by a reporter whether he is “willing to use Canadian energy as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with the United States, yes or no?”

Carney said he would not speculate on what measures Canada could take.

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“We’re engaged in those negotiations to find a mutually beneficial solution. We’re only going to accept a solution that works for Canadians. We have lots of options of what we would do if that’s not there, both positive in terms,” Carney said.

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“But I’m not going to be drawn on what we’re going to do.”

He also added that “we’re going to focus now on building towards an agreement if an agreement is possible” and that “Everybody wants to do more with Canada, except the United States.

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Effective Aug. 19, the U.S. will slap down 50 per cent tariffs on selected Canadian imports as a result of “retaliatory and discriminatory measures” Canada has against the U.S., according to the White House. Automotive, dairy, and alcoholic beverage industries, among others, are set to be impacted.

Carney said on July 21 that Canada is “looking at all options” on how to respond to the tariff threat, saying that he and U.S. President Donald Trump “agreed to intensify discussions.”