Wetaskiwin mayor returning to city hall after being banned

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The feud between the City of Wetaskiwin and its mayor, Joe Branco, found some middle ground on Tuesday, announcing they came to a court-approved interim agreement to lift his ban.

The court order states that Branco can officially return after he retakes a respectful workplace training course and once he’s back he will have to avoid contact with the complainant.

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This comes several months after city council voted to ban Branco from attending city council meetings in person in mid-January.

Later on in July, Branco’s lawyer, Roberto Noce, released the city report that led to the ban. It alleged the mayor verbally harassed a female city employee, calling her names like sweetie, honey, and his girl. Branco admitted to most of those allegations.

Noce and Branco then called for a judicial review of the decision to ban him, and even though it’s now lifted, that legal process is still underway.

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Noce hopes to have the first hearing in the fall of 2027.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.