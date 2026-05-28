Flood watch, high streamflow advisories issued in Banff National Park

Snowmelt, causing rising water levels in some areas of Banff National Park, has prompted a “flood watch” to be issued for the Pipestone River that runs through the community of Lake Louise before emptying into the Bow River, as well as the Bow River itself near the community.

The advisory, posted on rivers.alberta.ca, says that some low-lying trails and picnic areas near the Lake Louise Visitors Centre have already been affected by the rising waters and low-lying areas around the Post Hotel may also be affected as the waters continue to rise.

Rising water levels have also prompted officials to issue a high streamflow advisory for the Bow River upstream of the town of Banff, through the town and downstream to the Ghost Reservoir which is located about 60 km west of Calgary.

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The advisory says there has been an increase in the amount of debris being seen in the Bow River and pathways and low-lying areas in the town of Banff may be affected by the rising waters.

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The town of Banff is advising residents and visitors to stay off the water and away from riverbanks and flooded areas because muddy waters could hide sinkholes, open sewers and other dangerous objects.

Downstream of Banff, water levels in the Bow River are predicted to rise by another 30 cm through Friday, as the warm weather that has blanketed much of southern Alberta this week persists.

The temperature in Lake Louise and Banff was forecast to hit around 25 C on Thursday — about 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

Daytime highs are expected to drop into the mid-teens by Saturday, which is close to normal.

However, the cooler temperatures are also expected to be accompanied by four days of showers or rain that are in the forecast.