Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, parent company bread-fixing case

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?'
Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?
RELATED: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit? – Jul 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario judge has approved a settlement in a class-action lawsuit that accused Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of engaging in an industry-wide scheme to fix the price of bread.

In a written decision, judge Ed Morgan says the $500-million settlement is excellent, fair and in the best interest of class members.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The settlement was reached last year and includes a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston.

The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw announced in 2017 to make amends for co-ordinating the price of some packaged bread back to 2001.

Trending Now

Once legal fees and other court expenses are paid, records show 78 per cent of the settlement funds will be allocated to residents in Canada outside Quebec and 22 per cent will wind up with people in that province.

Story continues below advertisement

Those eligible for a piece of the settlement had to have purchased packaged bread for personal use or for resale between January 2001 and December 2021.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices