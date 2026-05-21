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Crime

Peel police lay 545 charges in major retail theft crackdown across GTA

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 3:46 pm
1 min read
Peel police lay 545 charges in major retail theft crackdown across Brampton, Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel police lay 545 charges in major retail theft crackdown across Brampton, Mississauga. Cole Burston/ CP
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Peel police say dozens of repeat offenders have been arrested and hundreds of charges laid following a major retail theft investigation targeting stores across Brampton and Mississauga, Ont.

Project Filcher was launched after officers in 12 Division noticed a sharp increase in shoplifting incidents in 2025, according to a release issued by Peel police.

Police said the thefts were being driven by a small group of repeat offenders who regularly targeted the same retail stores.

Between Feb. 6 and April 16, officers focused on businesses experiencing high levels of theft, including Nike, Walmart, LCBO, Winners, Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

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Police said the operation resulted in 65 arrests and 545 criminal charges tied to retail theft offences. Investigators also solved 356 cases and issued 20 arrest warrants.

Authorities estimate the thefts led to more than $256,000 in retail losses.

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Const. Bernard Trlaja said one Nike store recorded 266 thefts between June and December 2025, while a Walmart location in Mississauga reported 41 thefts since opening last year.

Police said LCBO locations across Mississauga reported 556 thefts linked to more than $173,000 in losses. Investigators identified 106 prolific offenders in connection with those incidents.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said organized retail theft is “not a victimless crime.”

“It drives up costs, impacts livelihoods and undermines public safety,” Andrews said in a statement.

Police said retail theft charges laid between January and March rose from 522 in 2024 to 1,300 this year. Retail theft arrests also increased from 223 in 2024 to 752 in 2026.

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario, said organized retail theft “threatens the safety of workers, businesses and communities,” adding that the province is supporting police efforts to “crack down on repeat offenders, hold criminals accountable and keep communities safe.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.

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