Quebec candidates have less than a week to make pitches as election day nears

Send this page to someone via email

Election day is less than a week away in Quebec.

Candidates have six days left to pitch to voters ahead of election day on Oct. 5.

Advance polls closed on Monday evening.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Talk of possible U.S. interference in the elections continued to swirl going into the final week of the campaign.

Rivals criticized claims by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette that American officials might try to support the sovereigntist Parti Québecois to weaken Canada.

Fréchette tried to distance herself from the controversy that has dogged her for days on Monday by blaming members of her own party for trying to get journalists to pursue a story about foreign interference.