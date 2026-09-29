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Politics

Quebec candidates have less than a week to make pitches as election day nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 10:02 am
1 min read
People cast ballots on the second day of advance voting, ahead of provincial elections, in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. View image in full screen
People cast ballots on the second day of advance voting, ahead of provincial elections, in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Election day is less than a week away in Quebec.

Candidates have six days left to pitch to voters ahead of election day on Oct. 5.

Advance polls closed on Monday evening.

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Talk of possible U.S. interference in the elections continued to swirl going into the final week of the campaign.

Rivals criticized claims by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette that American officials might try to support the sovereigntist Parti Québecois to weaken Canada.

Fréchette tried to distance herself from the controversy that has dogged her for days on Monday by blaming members of her own party for trying to get journalists to pursue a story about foreign interference.

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