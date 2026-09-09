Quebec political leaders to appear in TV interviews on day 14 of election campaign

The leaders of Quebec’s five main political parties are continuing on the campaign trail Wednesday ahead of the election set for Oct. 5.
They are heading to Quebec City, where they will face a crucial test this evening with back-to-back interviews on Radio-Canada’s airwaves.
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Tariffs, the cost of living, education and language are among the key issues dominating the election campaign so far.
Polls show voters are paying close attention to how leaders are addressing affordability, which has become a central theme in the campaign.
The interviews come at a pivotal moment in the campaign, with many voters still undecided.
The leaders are also scheduled to participate in their first debate on Sept. 15.
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